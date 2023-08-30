The event will take place in Edmund Wilson Plaza, between Triumph Brewing Company and the Two River Theater. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

After a year without an outdoor food festival, Red Bank RiverCenter plans to debut a new one next month: Red Bank Oktoberfest.

To be held in Edmund Wilson Plaza between Triumph Brewing Company and the Two River Theater on Bridge Avenue, the September 24 event will spotlight product samples from Monmouth County breweries, wineries and distilleries.

Red Bank restaurants and retailers will ply their offerings, with additional food and crafts cultivated by Asbury Fresh Market. Adding to the atmosphere will be live music throughout the day.

The still-growing list of participants includes Red Bank’s own Triumph Brewing, which is an event partner, and Red Tank Brewing, as well as Artis Brewery, Asbury Park Brewery, Asbury Park Distilling Co., Belford Brewing Co., Birdsmouth Beer, Bradley Brew Project, Carton Brewing, Five Dimes Brewery, Grin Brewing, Little Dog Brewing Co., Ross Brewing Co., 3BR Distillery, Twin Lights Brewing and Wild Air Beerworks.

The event runs from 1 to 5 p.m., with a rain date of Saturday, September 30, same hours.

Red Bank Oktoberfest is an all-ages event. Admission for tasters (aged 21 and older) is $45 in advance and $55 at the door. Anyone from the public who is not tasting will be admitted for free. Tickets, information and sponsorship opportunities are available here.

