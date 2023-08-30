A boat that was sinking in the horsehoe-shaped municipal marina in Red Bank’s Marine Park was pulled from the water Tuesday night.

According to police Captain Mike Frazee, Lieutenant Beau Broadley and Patrolwoman Kristin Altimari responded to the 10:19 p.m. report. They found a a 21-foot Moriah sports boat docked and three-quarters submerged in the Navesink River, he said.

Here’s Frazee’s report:

Officers identified the owner as Gary and Renee Kidney of Middletown. Further investigation revealed that the drain plugs were not placed back in the boat prior to putting the boat in the water, therefore causing the boat to take on water and partially sink.

Due to the boat’s proximity with land, the boat was able to be removed by use of a heavy-duty tow truck provided by Taylors Towing. The boat was pulled from the water, trailered and removed by the owner.

Further inspection of the marina was conducted and no damage to borough property was detected. As a result of the incident, the NJDEP was notified even though there did not appear to be any discharge of gasoline or oil from the boat.

(Photos courtesy of Red Bank police. Click to enlarge)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.