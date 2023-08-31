RED BANK: BRUSH PICKUP REMINDER

With summer 2023 nearing its end, Red Bank’s public utilities department is reminding residents that there are only two remaining brush pickups scheduled for the year. The collection dates are:

West of Broad Street: the second Thursday of the month (September 14 and October 12)

East of Broad Street: the third Thursday of the month (September 21 and October 19)

From the borough:

Please remember that tree limbs and branches should be placed loose at the curb line, with no piece exceeding four feet in length, in piles not to exceed three feet in height, and extending more than two feet from the curb line into the roadway and not to exceed two cubic yards. Tree parts must be smaller than three inches in diameter to be accepted for collection. No other debris or solid waste shall be mixed in with the brush.

Also: the next monthly plastic film recycling collection is scheduled for Wednesday, September 6 throughout town.

The full schedule for trash, recycling, bulk waste, leaf collection and more can be found here. Residents with questions or concerns are asked to contact the Public Utilities Department at (732) 530-2770.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.