By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank police arrested a 24-year-old suspect wanted in a shooting at a hair salon in which no one was injured three months ago, they said Thursday.

According to a statement by Captain Mike Frazee, police arrested Oliver Romero-Nava Wednesday in Long Branch and charged him with aggravated assault and weapons charges stemming from an incident that occurred May 19.

In the early morning hours that day, police responded to numerous calls reporting a man with gun at the Crystal Salon, at 106 Shrewsbury Avenue, next door to the Westboro Post Office, Frazee said.

Police determined that there had been altercation between a caller and the suspect, who had fired three shots from a handgun towards the victim. No one was struck or injured, Frazee said.

A second witness, who was not familiar with either the suspect or the first victim, reported being approached by the accused and threatened with the handgun seconds later, Frazee said. That person also was not injured, he said.

The shooter had left the area, but police recovered a handgun from the scene. Further investigation by Detective Paul Perez and Sergeant James Deponte led to the suspect being identified as Romero-Nava, seen at right above.

After a three-month search, police executed a warrant for the arrest of Romero-Nava at a home in Long Branch in which he was believed to be residing, Frazee said. He was taken into custody without incident, Frazee said.

Romero-Nava was charged with two counts each of aggravated assault with a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a handgun without first obtaining a permit. He was transported and confined to Monmouth County Correctional Institution. The jail’s website indicated he remained in custody without bail late Thursday morning.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.