RED BANK: DOWNTOWN DEER

A pair of whitetail deer was spotted crossing Wallace Street in downtown Red Bank Monday.

The two antlered bucks strode through the East Side parking lots. (Photos by Ingeborg Perndorfer. Click to enlarge.)

According to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife, whitetail deer populations “have reached problematic numbers in numerous suburban communities.”

