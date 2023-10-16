RED BANK: ROOF’S OFF. WHAT’S UP?

The roof is gone and the rest of a one-story building on a triangular slice of land at 301 Maple Avenue in Red Bank has been gutted. And recently, a bright orange sticker was slapped on one of the remaining windows.

The property as it appeared in February. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

According Monmouth County records, the building, at the intersection of Maple Avenue an Drs. James Parker Boulevard, was acquired for $380,000 in September, 2022 by Signature Realty NJ, a real estate brokerage based in Summit.

What’s planned? Nothing too exciting, unless a change from an insurance office to a real estate offices moves your needle. According to an application filed with the borough, that’s what’s happening.

But amid the construction materials surrounding the structure in recent weeks, eagle-eyed passersby also may have noticed the neon-orange sticker. It turns out that work was stopped by order of borough inspectors on October 4, and as of last Thursday had not been allowed to resume, according to interim borough Manager Darren McConnell.

At issue: work that “went beyond the scope of their permits” and “water in the building from rain after they removed the roofing,” McConnell told redbankgreen via email.

An official with Signature Realty did not respond to a request for comment.

