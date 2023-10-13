RED BANK: THREE INJURED SLIGHTLY IN CRASH

Three people suffered minor injuries in a three-vehicle crash in Red Bank Thursday morning, police said.

(Red Bank Fire Department photos. Click to enlarge.)

All three declined medical attention following the crash, which occurred at the intersection of Herbert Street and Bridge Avenue at about 7:40 a.m., police Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen Friday.

Involved were an SUV, a sedan and a pickup truck towing landscaping gear on a trailer.

“The 17-year-old at-fault driver was issued summonses for careless driving and failure to stop at stop sign,” McConnell said.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.