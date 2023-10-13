RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for September, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 09/06/2023 a patrol unit reported graffiti. In the area of Shrewsbury Av., a building was tagged with black in color spray paint. Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft from a motor vehicle in the area of Leighton Av. On 09/09/2023 the victim reported a TD Bank Visa debit card and a black and white in color umbrella were stolen from a vehicle. Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Theft: On 09/21/2023 a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. In the area of Water St., an employee reported the theft of 12 to 14 packs of cigarettes from a business. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Marine Park, a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 09/22/2023 the owner of a vehicle reported the rear passenger side window of the vehicle was broken and the front passenger window was scratched. The windows were valued at $80.00 each. Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit observed graffiti in the area of Marine Park. On 09/30/2023 a patrol unit reported a sign and a structure on the playground were tagged with black in color paint. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

ARRESTS

Yoni Caballero-Sanchez, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/02/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for DWI by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Anthony DePalma, age 38 of Highlands was arrested on 09/02/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Defiant Trespass by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Maritza Durango, age 37 of Elizabeth was arrested on 09/03/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Humberto Roblas, age 50 of Hawthorne was arrested on 09/03/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Christian Nelson.

Rolando Chimello-Peregrina, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/04/2023 in the area of West St. for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Moises Aguilar-Martinez, age 24 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/04/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for DWI and Refusal by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Jeffrey Rothstein, age 58 of Union Beach was arrested on 09/05/2023 in the area of N. Bridge Av. for Disorderly Conduct and Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Joseph Fredericks, age 37 of Eatontown was arrested on 09/06/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Nihjer Hill, age 26 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 09/08/2023 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Patrick Conroy, age 36 of Middletown was arrested on 09/10/2023 in the area of Water St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Eleazar Solis-Lopez, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/11/2023 in the area of Leighton Av. for DWI by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Kevin Paz, age 24 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 09/11/2023 in the area of Riverview Plaza for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Pedro Mayor-Jamie, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/13/2023 in the area of Bridge Av. for Simple Assault, DWI, and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Warren West, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/17/2023 in the area of Spring St. for Contempt by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Luis Lozado-Camacho, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 09/18/2023 in the area of Pearl St. for Aggravated Sexual Assault, Sexual Assault, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child by Det. John Camarca.

Anthony Rosario, age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 09/18/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Sieana Myers-Smith, age 28 of Toms River was arrested on 09/19/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Nihjer Hill, age 27 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 09/21/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court, Terroristic Threats, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing Administration of Law by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Richard Toomey, age 37 of Leonardo was arrested on 09/23/2023 in the area of Navesink River Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Evan Ardine, age 35 of Middletown was arrested on 09/26/2023 in the area of W. Front St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Holly Douglas, age 59 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 09/27/2023 in the area of Rector Place for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Thomas Mathis, age 56 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 09/27/2023 in the area of Broad St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Martha Cabrera-Nunez, age 51 of Elizabeth was arrested on 09/28/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Mariano Codallos-Tepepa, age 22 of Brick was arrested on 09/30/2023 in the area of Brower Place for DWI by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com. But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.

