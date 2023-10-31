RED BANK: TINY LOT, MASSIVE PROJECT ON AGENDA

The Red Bank zoning board hearing on a proposed new single-family house on a tiny lot is scheduled to resume Thursday night.

Also scheduled for review is a massive apartment project on Bridge Avenue that has been repeatedly postponed since May at the applicant’s request.

In between: a massage school is appealing a denial for its plan to open.

On the agenda:

• At 1 Berry Street (seen at top) – on a short block between Central Avenue and South Pearl Street – new owner Jacob Morales proposes building a home on a vacant, undersized lot.

Undersized as in tiny: just 33 feet by 50 feet, according to the site’s property card.

Morales needs variances for setbacks and other metrics. Read about the first portion of the hearing, held October 5, here,

• Applicant Jennifer Clarke is appealing Community Planning Director Shawna Ebanks‘ decision that she needs a use variance to open a massage school at 74-76 Monmouth Street, a space last used by a hair salon.

• Also on the agenda, once again, is developer Warren Diamond’s plan to build a four-story structure with 32 apartments fronting on both Oakland Street and Bridge Avenue, directly opposite the train station.

For more details on the proposal, we’ve got them here.

Here’s the full agenda. The board meets in person at 6:30 p.m., following a half-hour workshop session, at borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street.

