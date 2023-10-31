RED BANK: WATER SERVICE INTERRUPTED

Residents of West Westside Avenue will see their water shut off temporarily, Red Bank officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

From a 4:40 p.m. post on the borough website:

Due to the need to make emergency water main repairs, water service on W. Westside Ave between Shrewsbury Ave and Leighton Ave will be temporarily shut down. Water pressure on Clinton Place may also be low during this time. We do not anticipate this interruption lasting beyond a half hour.

Residents in that general area may see discolored water as a result of this work. This is only disturbed sediment and is not harmful. Residents should run their cold water from all faucets until it runs clear, typically 5-10 minutes.