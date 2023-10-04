RED BANK: TWO HOMES ON AGENDA
Plans for two single-family homes, both needing variances, are scheduled for review by the Red Bank zoning board Thursday night.
• At 1 Berry Street (seen at top) – on a short block between Central Avenue and South Pearl Street – new owner Jacob Morales proposes building a home on a vacant, undersized lot.
Undersized as in tiny: just 33 feet by 50 feet, according to the site’s property card.
Morales needs variances for setbacks and other metrics.
• At 211 River Street, above, owner Timothy Shea proposes a tear-down and replacement of the existing house, which sits above a tall retaining wall near the Swimming River.
He also needs setback and other waivers.
Here’s the full agenda. The board meets in person at 6:30 p.m., following a half-hour workshop session, at borough Hall, 90 Monmouth Street.
