RED BANK: 90-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN FIRE

A drone view of the fire scene Wednesday morning. (Click to enlarge.)
See UPDATES below
A 90-year-old woman died in Wednesday morning’s fire at Red Bank’s Evergreen Terrace complex, fire Chief Wayne Hartman told redbankgreen.
Neighbors and emergency personnel outside the burning apartment Wednesday morning. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
The victim’s name was not immediately released.
The woman was alone in the apartment at the senior-living community, located on Drs. Parker Boulevard. No neighbors or volunteer firefighters were injured, Hartman said.
The blaze was reported in a one-story unit at about 6:20 a.m., and doused less than 20 minutes later.
The damaged apartment is just yards away from a house where 64-year-old Phyllis Rudrow, a cousin of William ‘Count’ Basie, suffered injuries in a 2011 fire. She later died of her injuries.
Evergreen Terrace is a 50-unit subsidized community for seniors and disabled or handicapped tenants, managed by the Red Bank Housing Authority. The authority also runs the nearby Montgomery Terrace, housing 40 families.
UPDATE, 9:15 a.m., from police Captain Mike Frazee:
UPDATE 2, 3:25 p.m. According to Frazee, the borough Fire Marshal has determined that the fire was caused by an overheated power strip.