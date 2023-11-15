RED BANK: 90-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN FIRE

A drone view of the fire scene Wednesday morning. (Click to enlarge.)

See UPDATES below

A 90-year-old woman died in Wednesday morning’s fire at Red Bank’s Evergreen Terrace complex, fire Chief Wayne Hartman told redbankgreen.

Neighbors and emergency personnel outside the burning apartment Wednesday morning. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

The victim’s name was not immediately released.

The woman was alone in the apartment at the senior-living community, located on Drs. Parker Boulevard. No neighbors or volunteer firefighters were injured, Hartman said.

The blaze was reported in a one-story unit at about 6:20 a.m., and doused less than 20 minutes later.

The damaged apartment is just yards away from a house where 64-year-old Phyllis Rudrow, a cousin of William ‘Count’ Basie, suffered injuries in a 2011 fire. She later died of her injuries.

Evergreen Terrace is a 50-unit subsidized community for seniors and disabled or handicapped tenants, managed by the Red Bank Housing Authority. The authority also runs the nearby Montgomery Terrace, housing 40 families.

UPDATE, 9:15 a.m., from police Captain Mike Frazee:

On Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at approximately 0621 hrs. Red Bank Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to 9 Evergreen Terrace for a report of a structure fire. Upon arrival to the scene officers and firefighters were made aware that the resident was possibly still inside. Efforts were made to access the residence prior to the arrival of fire apparatus however first responders were met with heavy smoke and fire. Red Bank Fire Department arrived quickly and was able to extinguish the fire before it spread to other residential units. I can confirm one fatality at this time, and we are not releasing the name until contact is made with the family.

This is still an active investigation which is being conducted by the Red Bank Police and Fire Marshals Office as well as the Monmouth County Prosecutors Office and Fire Marshals Office.

UPDATE 2, 3:25 p.m. According to Frazee, the borough Fire Marshal has determined that the fire was caused by an overheated power strip.