RED BANK: CRIME & ARREST REPORTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for October, 2023. This information is unedited; see below for additional information.



CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: On 10/02/2023 a patrol unit took a report for criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of Riverside Av., the owner reported the rear window of the vehicle was shattered. The window was valued at $500.00. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of W. Bergen Pl., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. The manager of a business reported multiple areas tagged with spray paint. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.Criminal Mischief: A patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief in the area of Broad St. On 10/10/2023 the driver of a NJ Transit bus reported an unknown person punched the door of the bus causing damage. No value given for the damage to the bus. Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Theft: On 10/11/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Monmouth St., the victim reported two cell phones were stolen. The cell phones were valued at $1000.00. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Theft: In the area of Mohawk Ln., a patrol unit took a report of theft. On 10/12/2023 the victim reported the theft of a bicycle. The bicycle was described as a black in color BMX style bike with gold in color outlines and stickers. The bicycle was valued at $500.00. Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/12/2023 a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. In the area of W. Westside Av., the owner reported punctured tires on two separate vehicles. No value was given for the tires. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Chapin Av., a patrol unit took a report of criminal mischief to a motor vehicle. On 10/16/2023 the owner reported damage to two vehicles. The first vehicle had a broken back window. The second vehicle had a crack in the front windshield. No value given for the damage. Ptl. Gary Watson.

Theft: A patrol unit took a report of theft in the area of McLaren St. On 10/17/2023 the victim reported that $500.00 in US Currency was stolen from a residence. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Theft: On 10/17/2023 a patrol unit took a report of theft. In the area of Windward Way, the victim reported the theft of a package from the front doorstep of a residence. The contents of the package were valued at $1379.00. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Theft: In the area of Broad St., a patrol unit took a report of shoplifting. On 10/20/2023 an employee of a business reported multiple items of clothing were stolen from a business. The value of the clothing was listed at $1,210.00. Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Criminal Mischief: On 10/24/2023 a patrol unit reported graffiti on playground equipment in the area of Marine Park. The equipment was tagged with blue in color paint. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: In the area of Locust Av., a patrol unit took a report of graffiti. On 10/25/2023 a patrol unit observed the boards for the walkway at the Bell Haven Natural Area was tagged with spray paint. Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

ARRESTS

Alejandro Castillo-Carpinte, age 41 of Manasquan was arrested on 10/01/2023 in the area of Wallace St. for DWI by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Warren West, age 48 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/02/2023 in the area of Spring St. for Contempt by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Emerson Santana, age 20 of Elizabeth was arrested on 10/02/2023 in the area of Morford Pl. for Credit Card Theft, Burglary, and Resisting Arrest by Sgt. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Jean Ramos, age 20 of Elizabeth was arrested on 10/02/2023 in the area of Morford Pl. for Burglary and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Preston Mellaci.

Luis Tejada, age 25 of Elizabeth was arrested on 10/02/2023 in the area of Morford Pl. for Burglary and Conspiracy by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Ishmael Cureton, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/04/2023 in the area of Broad St. for Forgery by Det. Paul Perez.

Aristeo Aguilar-Orzuna, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/08/2023 in the area of River St. for DWI by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Omar Oropeza-Diego, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/09/2023 in the area of River Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Jessica Romano, age 34 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/13/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Theft of Property by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Quizir Miller, age 22 of Asbury Park was arrested on 10/16/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Jose Moreno-Salgado, age 25 of Newark was arrested on 10/16/2023 in the area of Riverside Av. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Andrew Todd.

Jamilex Calle, age 24 of Newark was arrested on 10/16/2023 in the area of Riverside Av. for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

John Anderson, age 36 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/17/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Froilan Hernandez.

Kevin Aguilar-Aguilar, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/21/2023 in the area of Shrewsbury Av. for Possession of CDS and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Piero Vescio.

Maria Torralba-Cisneros, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/21/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Martha Cabrera-Nunez, age 51 of Elizabeth was arrested on 10/22/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Richard Johnson, age 52 of Middletown was arrested on 10/23/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Luke Cahill.

Vikram Rajan, age 31 of West New York was arrested on 10/24/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Christopher Fuentes.

Joseph Fredericks, age 37 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/25/2023 in the area of Monmouth St. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Taylor Doremus.

Jeffrey Wells, age 32 of Middletown was arrested on 10/26/2023 in the area of Maple Av. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jeffrey Lewandowski.

Patrick Reilly, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/26/2023 in the area of Throckmorton Av. for Simple Assault by Ptl. Peiro Vescio.

Kiandre Mitter, age 21 of Oceanport was arrested on 10/27/2023 in the area of Newman Springs Rd. for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Joshua Robinson, age 39 of Middletown was arrested on 10/30/2023 in the area of Cooper’s Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Grace Maggiulli.

Angel Vaquero-Sandoval, age 46 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/31/2023 in the area of West St. for DWI by Ptl. Jhonatan Quispe.

Jose Martinez-Gonzalez, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/31/2023 in the area of W. Bergen Pl. for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

