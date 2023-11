Red Bank borough issued its first ‘Code Blue‘ alert of the season effective 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The designation means that temperatures will be at or below freezing. The alert is in effect through 9 a.m. Friday.

The JBJ & PBC Hope & Comfort Center for men at Pilgrim Baptist Church, 176 Shrewsbury Avenue, will be available to those in need. Check-in each day at JBJ Soul Kitchen beginning at 3:30 p.m.

Here’s the National Weather Service forecast.