10k

RED BANK: PICKLEBALL, ANYONE?

After months of work, Red Bank’s first pickleball courts are all but ready for their opening serve.

Black screening surrounds the newly resurfaced tennis courts. Below, the park’s basketball court was also resurfaced. (redbankgreen photos. Click to enlarge.)

Located in Eastside Park on Marion Street, the courts will share “hybrid” space with two pre-existing tennis courts.

As part of a $200,000 project, with half provided by a Monmouth County Open Spaces matching grant, the tennis courts were resurfaced, and new markings in different colors were overlaid to create four pickleball courts.

At a presentation on the project last February, Parks and Rec Director Oscar Salinas said the layout allows for one tennis match at the same time two pickleball games are underway.

The courts “should be open this week,” interim borough manager Darren McConnell told redbankgreen Monday.

“We are just finalizing the securing of the nets so they are not damaged or stolen but available for use when the courts are reserved,” he said.

A reservation system is in the works for next spring, when demand for the facility is expected to emerge, he said.

Salinas, who was not available for comment, is looking into a scheduling software that will allow Red Bank residents to book time further in advance than non-residents, McConnell said.

The pickleball nets will be stored and locked on site, and players will receive the combination to the lock when they reserve court time, McConnell said.

Partyline
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...
RED BANK LIBRARY HOLIDAY HOURS
RED BANK CLASSIC 5K RUNNING A DEAL
Red Bank 5K Classic sets 2024 date, with discount registrations starting Friday.
PBA TOY DRIVE BRINGS JOY TO LOCAL KIDS
Help make a kid’s Christmas a bit nicer with a toy donation to the annual Red Bank PBA toy drive.
FUNDRAISERS SUPPORT GLOBAL REFUGEE RELIEF
Fundraisers with the United Nations Refugee agency on Broad Street collecting donations for refugees worldwide, and killing time between cha ...
“PUT IT IN THE WINDOW!”
The King of Rock and Roll was seen hanging in the window of Jack’s Music Shoppe. When asked if there was any reason behind it apart fr ...
RED BANK: WATCH YOUR STEP
The painted sidewalk at 205 Broad Street (featured in a recent Where Have I Seen This) getting a new look today.
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS GOING UP
Jim Bruno of Powerhouse Signworks takes a minute for a photo and a thumbs up while hanging the wreaths and lights in advance of the annual t ...

