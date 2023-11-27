RED BANK: PICKLEBALL, ANYONE?

After months of work, Red Bank’s first pickleball courts are all but ready for their opening serve.

Black screening surrounds the newly resurfaced tennis courts. Below, the park’s basketball court was also resurfaced. (redbankgreen photos. Click to enlarge.)

Located in Eastside Park on Marion Street, the courts will share “hybrid” space with two pre-existing tennis courts.

As part of a $200,000 project, with half provided by a Monmouth County Open Spaces matching grant, the tennis courts were resurfaced, and new markings in different colors were overlaid to create four pickleball courts.

At a presentation on the project last February, Parks and Rec Director Oscar Salinas said the layout allows for one tennis match at the same time two pickleball games are underway.

The courts “should be open this week,” interim borough manager Darren McConnell told redbankgreen Monday.

“We are just finalizing the securing of the nets so they are not damaged or stolen but available for use when the courts are reserved,” he said.

A reservation system is in the works for next spring, when demand for the facility is expected to emerge, he said.

Salinas, who was not available for comment, is looking into a scheduling software that will allow Red Bank residents to book time further in advance than non-residents, McConnell said.

The pickleball nets will be stored and locked on site, and players will receive the combination to the lock when they reserve court time, McConnell said.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.