RED BANK: GOODBYE YELLOW… CONCRETE ROAD

Trivia for civil engineering geeks: the days are numbered for Red Bank’s remaining concrete roadways.

Portions of two downtown streets with concrete surfaces – Mechanic Street and Linden Place – are slated to be resurfaced with asphalt, according to interim borough Manager Darren McConnell.

They’re the last streets in town with non-asphalt “decks,” he told the council recently.

Work is to begin “fairly soon,” McConnell said, to resurface Mechanic Street, which has a concrete surface between Globe Court and Spring Street.

In July, the borough council authorized McConnell to pursue a New Jersey Department of Transportation grant to resurface Linden Place between Broad Street and Hudson Avenue.

That project calls for removing the remaining concrete deck and replacing concrete curbs sidewalks as needed. An assessment will be made beforehand to determine if underground utility work is needed on water and sewer lines, McConnell said.

The Linden Place project won’t begin “until late 2024 or even early 2025,” McConnell said.

