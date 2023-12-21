Skip to content

A town square for an unsquare town

redbankgreen

Standing for the vitality of Red Bank, its community, and the fun we have together.

Our community pillars help us carry out our 100-Year Vision

Check it out

Non-profit Organization

Red Bank River Center

The Red Bank River Center promotes local merchants, recruits new businesses, stages vibrant downtown events, and beautifies our streetscapes.

Learn More
organization-banner
organization-banner
10k

RED BANK: BASIE BLEACHER PLAN ADVANCES

red-bank-basie-field-press-box-041422-500x375-8810206Red Bank will move forward with an application for state money to replace the grandstand at Count Basie Fields, following unanimous council action last week.

New Jersey Green Acres funding would enable the borough to replace the stadium’s home-side bleachers, locker rooms and storage space at an estimated cost of $1.16 million, then-interim borough Manager Darren McConnell told the council.

The pricetag includes $175,000 for a press box/announcer’s booth.

The steel bleachers have been in place “as best we can tell” for about 90 years, McConnell said. And while “they’re safe at the moment,” in addition to not being “aesthetically not very pleasing,” they have areas of exposed sharp metal that present dangers to attendees, he said.

But without outside funding, it’s hard to make the project a borough priority because of the cost, McConnell said.

The borough sought Green Acres money for the project a year ago but was not successful, McConnell said.

Councilman Ben Forest agreed the application made sense. “At some point, we will have to take action” to prevent the structure from becoming an increasing liability, he said.

“It’s not particularly safe,” he said, and encouraged the project to include railing along the stair lanes, which the existing bleachers don’t  have.

A decision by the state’s Department of Environmental Protection is expected around July.  Construction, if funded, probably would not occur until 2025, McConnell told redbankgreen.

Red Bank Catholic High School has a longterm lease to use the football field as its home turf.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
Partyline
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...
CHRISTMAS IS COMING, BUT THE LIGHTS ARE GOING
“Even Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Had Lights!” remarked one bystander. Update 12/20 @ 8pm: The tree has been relit. The ...
RED BANK: GOOD CONDUCT
Window display at Ruscil’s Pianos, Mechanic Street, Red Bank. (Click)
RED BANK: FIRE UNDERWAY
RED BANK: Fire at Green Tree Apartments, Spring Street.
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at n ...
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...
RED BANK LIBRARY HOLIDAY HOURS
RED BANK CLASSIC 5K RUNNING A DEAL
Red Bank 5K Classic sets 2024 date, with discount registrations starting Friday.
PBA TOY DRIVE BRINGS JOY TO LOCAL KIDS
Help make a kid’s Christmas a bit nicer with a toy donation to the annual Red Bank PBA toy drive.
FUNDRAISERS SUPPORT GLOBAL REFUGEE RELIEF
Fundraisers with the United Nations Refugee agency on Broad Street collecting donations for refugees worldwide, and killing time between cha ...
“PUT IT IN THE WINDOW!”
The King of Rock and Roll was seen hanging in the window of Jack’s Music Shoppe. When asked if there was any reason behind it apart fr ...

Upcoming Events

View Calendar