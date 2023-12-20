HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE

At the heart of the Red Bank community since 1874, our Red Bank Family YMCA is here to support health and well-being for all. We’re a special place where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds gather to grow in spirit, mind and body.
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the nonprofit’s mission to deliver live music and gifts to an estimated 30,000 vulnerable people this holiday season and throughout the year.
Submitted by Andrea Plaza.
