HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE

Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the nonprofit’s mission to deliver live music and gifts to an estimated 30,000 vulnerable people this holiday season and throughout the year.

