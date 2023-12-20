RED BANK: COUNCIL HONORS SOCCER CHAMPS

Mayor Billy Portman and the Red Bank council honored the middle school boys’ soccer squad for a championship season last week.

At the final council meeting of 2023 on Thursday night, the governing body celebrated the team’s Shore Athletic League Championship.

“This just keeps getting better,” Portman said as he read from the proclamation that the Rockets had capped a 9-2-1 season by beating the Ranney School on the Panthers’ home turf.

“At Red Bank Middle School, if you drop a soccer ball at the feet of a student, chances are, something will happen,” assistant coach Jon Rue told the audience. “This is a first-class group of kids who support each other and do what’s right for the team.”

Portman, who said he played soccer from the age of 7 to 48, told the players: “It is not easy to do what you guys did. You’re champions, and you’ll always be champions.”

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

(Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)