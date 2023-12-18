RED BANK: DONATIONS SOUGHT FOR FIRE VICTIMS

Press release from Navesink Hook & Ladder Company

Each year the Navesink Hook & Ladder Fire Company in Red Bank holds a Santa Run to help bring joy and Christmas cheer to children across Red Bank.

This year the tradition continues, but with a little different purpose.

Santa Run volunteers at the firehouse Sunday. (Click to enlarge)

As in the past, Navesink Hook & Ladder, along with help from other members and fire companies in Red Bank, will be spreading Christmas cheer with the Santa Run on Saturday, December 23, from 4:30 to 9 p.m.

This year, the fire company also will be collecting monetary donations to offer a special kind of Christmas cheer.

Last week, two Red Bank families lost everything, including their homes, to a fire. Monetary donations will go to these families in an effort to help them rebuild their lives.

Imagine being a parent and having to deal with having your family displaced by a fire. Now add to that the financial resources to replace everything in your house, clothes, furniture, electronics, to name a few items. Add on to that burden the desire to try to keep the holiday season a joyous one. Exactly…

Our hope is to help ease these burdens. Please visit our Santa Run web site to donate. Contribution are also welcome via Venmo (@RBFD-Ladder91) and PayPal.

