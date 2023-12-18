Skip to content

10k

RED BANK: DOWNPOUR SOAKS REGION

storm-watch-logo-5874092Heavy rain drenched the Greater Red Bank Green early Monday, as seen from the entrance to the Wawa store on North Bridge Avenue at 7 a.m.

Road flooding was common, as were power outages. As of 7:30 a.m., JCP&L/First Energy reported more than 4 percent of its Monmouth County customers were without electricity, including 354 (out of 6,642) in Red Bank.

The company’s outage map showed clusters of affected customers in the areas of West Street, eastern Monmouth Street, Wallace Street and Spring Street, where redbankgreen observed heavy water accumulation on a low point in the road.

Restoration time was estimated to be 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service had a flood watch in effect until 6 p.m, though the rain is expected to ease by 3 p.m.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Monday
Rain and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Temperature rising to near 58 by 10am, then falling to around 50 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday
A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday
Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday
Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Friday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday
Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Partyline
RED BANK: GOOD CONDUCT
Window display at Ruscil’s Pianos, Mechanic Street, Red Bank. (Click)
RED BANK: FIRE UNDERWAY
RED BANK: Fire at Green Tree Apartments, Spring Street.
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at n ...
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...
RED BANK LIBRARY HOLIDAY HOURS
RED BANK CLASSIC 5K RUNNING A DEAL
Red Bank 5K Classic sets 2024 date, with discount registrations starting Friday.
PBA TOY DRIVE BRINGS JOY TO LOCAL KIDS
Help make a kid’s Christmas a bit nicer with a toy donation to the annual Red Bank PBA toy drive.
FUNDRAISERS SUPPORT GLOBAL REFUGEE RELIEF
Fundraisers with the United Nations Refugee agency on Broad Street collecting donations for refugees worldwide, and killing time between cha ...
“PUT IT IN THE WINDOW!”
The King of Rock and Roll was seen hanging in the window of Jack’s Music Shoppe. When asked if there was any reason behind it apart fr ...
RED BANK: WATCH YOUR STEP
The painted sidewalk at 205 Broad Street (featured in a recent Where Have I Seen This) getting a new look today.
HOLIDAY DECORATIONS GOING UP
Jim Bruno of Powerhouse Signworks takes a minute for a photo and a thumbs up while hanging the wreaths and lights in advance of the annual t ...

