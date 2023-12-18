RED BANK: DOWNPOUR SOAKS REGION

Heavy rain drenched the Greater Red Bank Green early Monday, as seen from the entrance to the Wawa store on North Bridge Avenue at 7 a.m.

Road flooding was common, as were power outages. As of 7:30 a.m., JCP&L/First Energy reported more than 4 percent of its Monmouth County customers were without electricity, including 354 (out of 6,642) in Red Bank.

The company’s outage map showed clusters of affected customers in the areas of West Street, eastern Monmouth Street, Wallace Street and Spring Street, where redbankgreen observed heavy water accumulation on a low point in the road.

Restoration time was estimated to be 7 p.m.

The National Weather Service had a flood watch in effect until 6 p.m, though the rain is expected to ease by 3 p.m.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Monday

Rain and thunderstorms, mainly before 3pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Temperature rising to near 58 by 10am, then falling to around 50 during the remainder of the day. Breezy, with a south wind 15 to 25 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Monday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 34. Breezy, with a southwest wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tuesday

A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a northwest wind 10 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tuesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday

Sunny, with a high near 44. Northwest wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 31.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 44.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 28.

Friday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.

Friday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29.

Saturday

Partly sunny, with a high near 44.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

