RED BANK: VOTE ON POT SHOP EXPECTED

A concept drawing of the proposed building. (Rendering by Jessie Moberg. Click to enlarge.)

Red Bank’s planning board may vote Monday night on a plan to build a cannabis shop on the site of the long-vacant Exxon station at the town’s northern entrance.

On the board’s agenda is the continuation of the hearing of a proposal by the Garden at Red Bank LLC to become the borough’s fourth approved marijuana seller. None has yet opened.

The hearing began last month with the applicant’s traffic engineer, Gary Dean, arguing for a controversial highway alteration: allowing northbound traffic on Route 35 to make a left turn into the site, at the foot of Cooper’s Bridge.

His rationale, he said, was that no matter how well the project might be designed to prohibit left turns across three southbound lanes, “if someone perceives it’s safe to make a left turn, they’ll do it. And I would rather have that controlled in a sanctioned, dedicated left-turn lane where it’s safe to do so, rather than someone disregarding the regulation and prohibition and try to do it anyway.”

The board meets at 7 p.m. in the council chamber at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street; the meeting is also viewable via Zoom. Here’s the full agenda.

