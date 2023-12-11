RED BANK: SANTA BRINGS JOY TO JOHNNY JAZZ



Capping an evening of music and merriment, Santa Claus arrived by firetruck at the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Johnny Jazz Park in Red Bank Friday night.

The kids lost their minds with glee. Check out redbankgreen‘s photos from the event, which drew hundreds to the pocket park at Shrewsbury Avenue and Drs. James Parker Boulevard.



(Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

