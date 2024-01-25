PEDESTRIAN DEATH SPARKS GRIDLOCK

A pedestrian was killed by a train in Little Silver this evening, according to Red Bank Police and NJ Transit social media posts.

The incident caused railroad crossing gates to remain closed for an extended period of time in Red Bank, snarling traffic during the evening rush hour.

Red Bank police issued a traffic alert and officers were directing traffic and pedestrians around the gates.

Red Bank Police Chief Darren McConnel said the gates were expected to be raised by 7 pm with only residual traffic delays. North Jersey Coast line trains remained suspended between Red Bank and Long Branch, with commuters in Red Bank being diverted to shuttle buses.