RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS

Lunch Break volunteer Fatima with a prom dress donated for the Red Bank social service nonprofit’s 8th Annual Prom Giveaway.

Yes, it’s the dead of winter, but prom season approaches once again. And Lunch Break steps up to give new life to fancy dresses and gowns to make the night special for those who wear them.

Dress donations are accepted Monday through Friday, 10am to 2pm, and Saturdays 9am to 12pm, through April 12.

Photo by Partyline contributor Karly Swaim.

