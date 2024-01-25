Skip to content

WOODSTOCK ERA STAR, RBR ALUM “MELANIE” DIES

melanie-093018-4-500x375-4230097Melanie signing autographs at a Red Bank food festival in 2018. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Melanie Safka, the famous Woodstock-era singer songwriter and a member of the Red Bank Regional High School Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame, died Wednesday.

Melanie at RBR in 2015. (Photo by Susan Ericson. Click to enlarge)

Her death at the age of 76 was announced in a social media post by her family, who said she died peacefully.

Known worldwide simply by her first name, Melanie had several hits in the late 60’s and 70’s, including “Beautiful People,” “Lay Down (Candles in the Rain)” and “Brand New Key,” which hit No. 1 in 1971.

She was a mainstay in the Greenwich Village coffeehouse scene when she played the Woodstock festival in 1969, taking the stage “petrified” and leaving it a star.

Safka’s family moved to Long Branch from New York City during her rocky teen years.

After a stint at Long Branch High School and an attempt to run away to California, she attended RBR’s predecessor, Red Bank High School, an experience she described  as “miserable” for an artsy outcast kid like herself.

She graduated in 1964 but was not allowed to walk in the ceremony due to what she called the trumped-up offense of having an overdue library book.

But in 2015, she reconciled those memories and returned to RBR to accept induction into the alumni hall of fame.

During her visit to RBR she praised the school’s arts programs, describing it as very different place than the one at which she had been treated as an outcast.

“She was one of the most talented, strong and passionate women of the era,’’ her family members wrote in the statement announcing her death. “And every word she wrote, every note she sang reflected that.”

Partyline
RED BANK: PROMISING PROMS
RED BANK: Prom season approaches, and Lunch Break once again steps up with its 8th annual Prom Giveaway of donated dresses.
RED BANK: DOWN BY THE RIVER
RED BANK: Partyline contributor Karly Swaim captured a gloomy mood in Riverside Gardens Park Wednesday evening.
[GIF] FRIDAY NIGHT SLEDDING DOWN TOWER HILL
Tower Hill was in the right condition for sledding on Friday night, and with forecasted highs to stay below freezing temperature for the wee ...
RED BANK: EARLY SCENES FROM THE STORM
RED BANK: redbankgreen takes a quick stroll, camera in hand, early on in Friday's snowfall.
RED BANK: ELKS ADD USED-BOOK BIN
RED BANK: Elks add Book Bin service to recycle used books, generate revenue for nonprofits and recycle books that have seen better days.
RED BANK: TREE MAP ON AGENDA
RED BANK: Rescheduled because of this week's icy weather, the January meeting of Shade Tree Committee will include discussion of updated tr ...
RBR DREAMER SHARES WINNING ESSAY AT DR KING BREAKFAST HOSTED BY YMCA
Red Bank Regional High School senior Madelyn Sanchez-Berra shared her award-winning essay at the YMCA’s 35th annual Dr. King commemora ...
RED BANK: HOLIDAY HONORS
The Cohen family (32 South Street) accepts one of three awards in the borough’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Others were the Chippenda ...
NO PICNIC TODAY
Water from Wednesday’s storm-swelled high tide rose into the yard of a riverfront house on River Street in Red Bank Wednesday morning, ...
LAST MINUTE GIFT DELIVERY IN PROGRESS
This savvy Santa, seen outside of WaWa on Christmas, knows that the fastest way to get around Red Bank is not by sleigh, but by bicycle.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN, WITH THE HELP OF RBFD
Red Bank Fire Department’s Navesink Hook & Ladder annual Santa present drop took place on Saturday, beginning at roughly 4:30 pm. ...
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...
CHRISTMAS IS COMING, BUT THE LIGHTS ARE GOING
“Even Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Had Lights!” remarked one bystander. Update 12/20 @ 8pm: The tree has been relit. The ...
RED BANK: GOOD CONDUCT
Window display at Ruscil’s Pianos, Mechanic Street, Red Bank. (Click)
RED BANK: FIRE UNDERWAY
RED BANK: Fire at Green Tree Apartments, Spring Street.
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at n ...
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...

