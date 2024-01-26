A commuter’s view of the Route 35 Cooper’s Bridge over the Navesink River, as seen from North Jersey Coast Line train 3320 out of Red Bank Friday morning.

Partyline contributor Karly Swaim often documents the conditions of train windows on Facebook. “This last week has had improvements in window transparency on the train, which have been frequently clouded the past year,” she said.

