RBR DREAMER SHARES WINNING ESSAY AT DR KING BREAKFAST HOSTED BY YMCA

Red Bank Regional High School senior Madelyn Sanchez-Berra shared her award-winning essay at the YMCA’s 35th annual Dr. King commemorative breakfast on Friday morning. Sanchez-Berra was one of four members of the RBR student Dreamers Club which regained its status days after filing a formal complaint with the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights.

More to follow regarding Madelyn and her essay on redbankgreen.

The event also honored Suzy Dyer, executive director of Parker Family Health Center, with the YMCA MLK Human Dignity Award, and the Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy, founded by Ritesh Shah, with the YMCA Social Responsibility Award.

Submitted by: Andrea Plaza