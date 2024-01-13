Skip to content

Health and Wellness

Red Bank YMCA

At the heart of the Red Bank community since 1874, our Red Bank Family YMCA is here to support health and well-being for all. We're a special place where people of all ages, interests and backgrounds gather to grow in spirit, mind and body.

Learn More
10k

RBR DREAMER SHARES WINNING ESSAY AT DR KING BREAKFAST HOSTED BY YMCA

Red Bank Regional High School senior Madelyn Sanchez-Berra shared her award-winning essay at the YMCA’s 35th annual Dr. King commemorative breakfast on Friday morning. Sanchez-Berra was one of four members of the RBR student Dreamers Club which regained its status days after filing a formal complaint with the New Jersey Division of Civil Rights.

More to follow regarding Madelyn and her essay on redbankgreen.

The event also honored Suzy Dyer, executive director of Parker Family Health Center, with the YMCA MLK Human Dignity Award, and the Ritesh Shah Charitable Pharmacy, founded by Ritesh Shah, with the YMCA Social Responsibility Award.

Submitted by: Andrea Plaza

By: Kenny Katzgrau
Jan 12, 2024 - 9:06 pm
