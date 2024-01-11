RED BANK: POWER ISSUES

As JCP&L crews worked to restore power knocked out elsewhere in New Jersey by Tuesday night’s rainstorm, Red Bank volunteer firefighters responded to a report of transformer explosion at the company’s Henry Street substation early Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, one block of Spring Street remained closed to traffic as a large tree felled by the storm still lay in the road as of 6:15 a.m. Information about the transformer incident was not immediately available.

The explosion, reported at 5:55 a.m., could be heard from Madison Avenue, about a mile away, and power was interrupted for about five seconds.

As of 6:30 a.m, JCP&L’s outage map reported fewer than five borough customers without electricity.

The fallen tree, seen above Wednesday afternoon, damaged two vehicles parked between Wallace Street and Oldfield Place, police said. Police did not have an estimate Wednesday afternoon on when it would be removed.

Tuesday’s storm, packing wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, left widespread flooding and damage elsewhere in the state, and from Virginia to Maine. NJ.com reported late Wednesday that some 21,000 homes and businesses remained without power.

