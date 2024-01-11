Skip to content

10k

RED BANK: POWER ISSUES

As JCP&L crews worked to restore power knocked out elsewhere in New Jersey by Tuesday night’s rainstorm, Red Bank volunteer firefighters responded to a report of transformer explosion at the company’s Henry Street substation early Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, one block of Spring Street remained closed to traffic as a large tree felled by the storm still lay in the road as of 6:15 a.m.Information about the transformer incident was not immediately available.

The explosion, reported at 5:55 a.m., could be heard from Madison Avenue, about a mile away, and power was interrupted for about five seconds.

As of 6:30 a.m, JCP&L’s outage map reported fewer than five borough customers without electricity.

The fallen tree, seen above Wednesday afternoon, damaged two vehicles parked between Wallace Street and Oldfield Place, police said. Police did not have an estimate Wednesday afternoon on when it would be removed.

Tuesday’s storm, packing wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, left widespread flooding and damage elsewhere in the state, and from Virginia to Maine. NJ.com reported late Wednesday that some 21,000 homes and businesses remained without power.

If you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen, please become a financial supporter for as little as $1 per month. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.

Remember: Nothing makes a Red Bank business owner happier than to hear "I saw your ad on Red Bank Green!"
RED BANK: HOLIDAY HONORS
The Cohen family (32 South Street) accepts one of three awards in the borough’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Others were the Chippenda ...
NO PICNIC TODAY
Water from Wednesday’s storm-swelled high tide rose into the yard of a riverfront house on River Street in Red Bank Wednesday morning, ...
LAST MINUTE GIFT DELIVERY IN PROGRESS
This savvy Santa, seen outside of WaWa on Christmas, knows that the fastest way to get around Red Bank is not by sleigh, but by bicycle.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN, WITH THE HELP OF RBFD
Red Bank Fire Department’s Navesink Hook & Ladder annual Santa present drop took place on Saturday, beginning at roughly 4:30 pm. ...
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...
CHRISTMAS IS COMING, BUT THE LIGHTS ARE GOING
“Even Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Had Lights!” remarked one bystander. Update 12/20 @ 8pm: The tree has been relit. The ...
RED BANK: GOOD CONDUCT
Window display at Ruscil’s Pianos, Mechanic Street, Red Bank. (Click)
RED BANK: FIRE UNDERWAY
RED BANK: Fire at Green Tree Apartments, Spring Street.
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at n ...
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...
