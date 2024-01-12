The Cohen family (32 South Street) accepts one of three awards in the borough’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Others were the Chippendale family (51 Elm Place) and Lau family (34 East Bergen Place).
RED BANK: HOLIDAY HONORS
