RED BANK: POWERFUL STORM TO HIT REGION

Expected rainfall totals. (National Weather Service image. Click to enlarge.)

Heavy, wind-driven rain is expected to soak the Greater Red Bank Green starting Tuesday night, just days after a weekend storm drenched the region.

Though the worst effects of the storm are expected to occur west of the Greater Green, along the I-95 corridor, the storm is potentially dangerous. With 2 to 4 inches of rain possible, and wind gusts up to 65 miles per hour, downed trees and power lines are expected.

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy on Monday declared a state of emergency effective 5 p.m. Tuesday, when the storm is forecast to begin showing its strength.

The rain is expected to begin in the afternoon, with downpours and winds gusts peaking in the late night hours tonight before tapering off Wednesday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Both a flood watch and a high wind watch are in effect. Widespread power outages are possible, and travel will be difficult, particularly for high-profile vehicles.

Here’s the extended forecast:

Tuesday

Rain, mainly after 1pm. High near 51. Windy, with a southeast wind 5 to 15 mph increasing to 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night

Rain, mainly before 3am. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 48. Very windy, with a south wind 30 to 40 mph decreasing to 15 to 25 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 60 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Wednesday

A slight chance of showers before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 43 by 5pm. Breezy, with a west wind 20 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 40 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 32.

Friday

A chance of rain after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 50. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday Night

Rain, mainly after 7pm. Low around 41. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday

A chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 26. Windy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 36. Windy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 25. Breezy.

Monday, Martin Luther King Day

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 41. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

