Two parked vehicles were damaged by falling tree limbs that also closed a street, but a rainstorm that smacked other parts of New Jersey and the Northeast Tuesday night largely spared Red Bank, police said.

As of 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, there were no known power outages in town after a night in which none appeared to have been reported by electricity provider JCP&L/First Energy, police Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen.

At that hour, almost 9,500 customers elsewhere in Monmouth County were without power, JCP&L reported on its outage map.

A tree or limbs that went down on Spring Street damaged two parked vehicles, McConnell said. The street was still closed at 7:30 while crews cleared the debris, he said.

The public utilities department reported sporadic street flooding overnight, but the water had drained away by morning, he said.

The storm, packing wind gusts of up to 70 miles per hour, left widespread flooding and damage elsewhere in the state, and from Virginia to Maine, according to NJ.com and other news outlets.

Here’s the extended forecast from the National Weather Service:

Wednesday

Scattered showers before 10am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 51. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 45 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 33. Breezy, with a west wind 15 to 20 mph.

Thursday

Sunny, with a high near 46. Southwest wind 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday Night

Mostly clear, with a low around 33. West wind around 10 mph.

Friday

A chance of rain, mainly after 4pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 51. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday Night

Rain before 1am, then rain and possibly a thunderstorm between 1am and 4am, then rain after 4am. Low around 43. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 100%. New rainfall amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Saturday

A chance of rain before 1pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 56. Windy. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 29. Windy.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 38. Breezy.

Sunday Night

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Breezy.

Monday, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day

A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 40. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday Night

A chance of rain and snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday

A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

