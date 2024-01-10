Skip to content

RED BANK: BROADWALK MAY RETURN ANNUALLY

Broadwalk on a busy night last September. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

By JOHN T. WARD

Red Bank’s Broadwalk dining and shopping plaza would have a fixed spot on the annual calendar if an ordinance up for introduction Thursday night is adopted.

Also on the governing body’s agenda when it holds its first regular business meeting of the year: action on additional financing for replacement of lead water service lines; the introduction of a long-awaited new historic preservation ordinance; and more.

Lead-line test pits on West Sunset Avenue in November. (Photos by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

Seeking to cement Broadwalk as an annually recurring feature of downtown life, the mayor and council slate elected last May plans to introduce an ordinance to make the northern end of Broad Street a “seasonal pedestrian mall” no longer automatically subject to yearly debate.

Broad Street restaurants and stores between Front Street and White Street would have table access to the street starting the Monday after the second Sunday in May, and through September 30 “on an annual basis,” the proposed law reads.

The same law would also designate Emanuel Court, an alleyway connecting English Plaza to West Front Street, as a “permanent pedestrian mall” closed to vehicular traffic.

Broadwalk was created in 2020 to help downtown businesses recover from the wallop of the COVID-19 pandemic that arrived in the United States earlier in the year. The plaza is now guarded against vehicle intrusion by heavy-duty steel  bollards that retract into the ground when not in use.

Though any law can be revised or scrapped by a majority at any time, adoption of the ordinance would please business operators in the zone, who have argued that the annual debate over whether renew the plaza makes it harder to prepare for. Opponents say Broadwalk benefits few businesses and causes traffic logjams around the downtown.

Among other agenda items are these:

• Introduction of Ordinance #2024-01, Amending Bond Ordinances 2023-06 and 2023-18 for Lead Service Line Replacement for $4,960,000

Details not posted

• Introduction of Ordinance #2024-02, a Bond Ordinance for Red Bank Station Pedestrian Improvements for $765,000

Details not posted

• Introduction of Ordinance #2024-03, the HPC Ordinance

Details not posted

• Introduction of Ordinance#2024-05 Ordinance to Amend the Salary Ordinance.

This would add the salary range ($65,000 to $95,000) for the new position of human resources manager.

• Resolution 24-28 Authorization Open Public Auction for Lease of Borough Owned Parking Spaces

This would put 11 borough-owned parking spots that are tucked in between Morford Place and Riverside Avenue up for lease, with a miniumum bid of $22,000 per year.

It would appear that the Monteverde cannabis shop, at 45 North Bridge Avenue, would need to win a competitive bid for the spots in order to comply with the conditions of the planning board approval granted last June.

Here’s the complete agenda for the meeting, which is scheduled to be held in the council chambers at borough hall, 90 Monmouth Street, starting at 6:30 p.m. Access and participation details can be found here. Remote participation is available via the media link (TV icon) on the borough government’s agendas page.

Partyline
RED BANK: HOLIDAY HONORS
The Cohen family (32 South Street) accepts one of three awards in the borough’s Holiday Home Decorating Contest. Others were the Chippenda ...
NO PICNIC TODAY
Water from Wednesday’s storm-swelled high tide rose into the yard of a riverfront house on River Street in Red Bank Wednesday morning, ...
LAST MINUTE GIFT DELIVERY IN PROGRESS
This savvy Santa, seen outside of WaWa on Christmas, knows that the fastest way to get around Red Bank is not by sleigh, but by bicycle.
SANTA CLAUS COMES TO TOWN, WITH THE HELP OF RBFD
Red Bank Fire Department’s Navesink Hook & Ladder annual Santa present drop took place on Saturday, beginning at roughly 4:30 pm. ...
HOLIDAY EXPRESS PULLS IN TO BASIE
Holiday Express brought a little Christmas to near sold-out audience at the Count Basie Center of the Arts last night. The show supports the ...
CHRISTMAS IS COMING, BUT THE LIGHTS ARE GOING
“Even Charlie Brown’s Christmas Tree Had Lights!” remarked one bystander. Update 12/20 @ 8pm: The tree has been relit. The ...
RED BANK: GOOD CONDUCT
Window display at Ruscil’s Pianos, Mechanic Street, Red Bank. (Click)
RED BANK: FIRE UNDERWAY
RED BANK: Fire at Green Tree Apartments, Spring Street.
Happening Now: Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival with Santa, the Grinch, Elf, and More
 The Red Bank Primary School Winter Festival is here! Stop by and take a picture with your favorite characters, including Santa! #RBBisBIA ...
RED BANK: PARK FOR FREE & COUNT ELVES
Free holiday parking begins Monday and continues through Christmas Day in downtown Red Bank. Park in any public pay lot or metered spot at n ...
RFH CAROLERS BRING HOLIDAY SPIRIT
The Rumson-Fair Haven High School Tower Singers sing Jingle Bells and other favorites in front of the former Chase bank on Broad Street in R ...
RED BANK: YES, IT’S STILL COMING
Four years after winning borough approval, Jack Manousos still plans to open a restaurant at 3-5 Broad Street. When? Not ready to disclose, ...
RED BANK: AMID THE BLUE
A rack of small vessels at the Navesink Riverside Residences and Marina added colors to the river’s deep blue, as seen from the Red Ba ...
[GIF] COUNTDOWN TO TREE LIGHTING
The final countown and lighting of Broad Street toward the end of the Holiday Express Concert. GIF below and video right after.
PANORAMA: HOLIDAY EXPRESS CONCERT
Tim McLoone and his Holiday Express band light up the crowd on Broad Street before the annual tree lighting.
THANKSGIVING EVE: WHAT WAS GOING ON
Nothing marks the arrival of Thanksgiving weekend like reacquainting with someone from high school that you hoped to never see again in your ...
RED BANK: YES, RED BANK
Kayaker Carla Fiscella shared this lovely autumn vignette along the Swimming River at Chapin Avenue from last week.
RED BANK BUCKS GIVEAWAY
Red Bank RiverCenter will host a $5,000 Red Bank Bucks Giveaway at Toast City Diner this Saturday. It’s essentially free money, and who do ...
RED BANK: TREE TIME!
This year’s Christmas tree arrived at Riverside Gardens Park in Red Bank Saturday. It will be lit (along with the rest of the downtown) as ...
RED BANK LIBRARY HOLIDAY HOURS

