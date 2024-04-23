GREEN MINDED RED BANKERS CONVERGE AT FAIR

A crocodile made out of discarded egg cartons by Middle School fifth grader Jayden Carreon Ramirez at Monday’s Earth Day Green Fair. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

By BRIAN DONOHUE

A crocodile made out of a discarded egg carton. A series of gowns and outfits crafted from Doritos bags and other trash. Displays on how to protect the Red Bank Primary School from sea level rise. And a large turnout from students and local environmental organizations. All were part of the scene as Red Bank’s Earth Day Green Fair blossomed at the Middle School Monday. redbankgreen captured the happenings in photos.

A candy machine built from discarded cardboard boxes and, below, other scenes from the Green Fair. (Photos by Brian Donohue. Click to enlarge.)

The annual Green Fair was hosted by the Red Bank Environmental Commission in partnership with the Red Bank Middle School.

Do you value the news coverage provided by redbankgreen? Please become a financial supporter if you haven’t already. Click here to set your own level of monthly or annual contribution.