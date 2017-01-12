LITTLE SILVER: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports for the month of December, 2016, as provided by the Little Silver Police Department. This report is published unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

December 1– An employee from a business on Oceanport Ave. reported Theft after discovering that a vehicle was stolen from their parking lot. Detective Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

December 2– Lisa Cranmer, 52, of Highlands, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Rumson Rd. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Brian Conover made the arrest.

December 4– John Flannery, 35, of Highlands, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Rumson Rd. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Brian Conover made the arrest.

December 4– Heriberto Flores-Lucero, 26, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Red Bank Municipal Court in the amount of $250.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

December 5– A resident from Queens Drive South reported Criminal Mischief after discovering that an unknown subject(s) cut his string of Christmas lights causing them to no longer work. P.O. Brian Miller investigated.

December 9– Brian Santos, 37, of Keansburg, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Union Township Municipal Court in the amount of $799.00. P.O. Joseph Glynn, Jr. made the arrest.

December 13– A male juvenile, 15, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following an investigation on Ridge Rd. for Criminal Trespassing. P.O. Robert Chenoweth made the arrest.

December 13– A resident from Edgewood Ave. reported Theft after discovering that their bicycle had been stolen. P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

December 13– Athena Auricchio, 25, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Seven Bridges Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Ocean Township Municipal Court in the amount of $90.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

December 15– A business owner from Conover Pl. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole a piece of equipment from their trailer. Detective Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

December 18– Peter Garra, 34, of West Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the West Long Branch and Red Bank Municipal Courts for a total amount of $589.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

December 19– Kara Newman, 45, of Asbury Park, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Eastborne Dr. for Driving While Intoxicated. Special Officer Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

December 19– A victim from Ridge Rd. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole money and cell phone from his belongings. P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

December 21– Brenda Andara, 23, of Tinton Falls, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Rumson Rd. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

December 27– A business on Sycamore Ave. reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) broke into the soda vending machines and removed the money. P.O. Frank Salerno and Detective Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

December 30– Victor Cancellieri, 38, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.