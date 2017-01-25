RED BANK: PARKING CHANGES ON AGENDA

On the agenda: a change to the ordinance on overnight street parking in winter. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

A possible 773-vehicle garage on White Street isn’t the only parking issue on the Red Bank council’s agenda Wednesday night.

At its semimonthly meeting, the governing body is expected to take action on a number of matters that would tweak parking downtown as well as in residential neighborhoods.

• An amendment up for introduction would change the rules on overnight parking during winter months. Under the current law, parking is prohibited on all streets between 2 a.m. and 6 a.m, from December 1 to April 15. The revision would simply ban street parking during a snow event, until the snowfall has ended and the street has been cleared from curb to curb.

Here’s the draft.

• As previously reported here, the left-turn-only lane from southbound Broad Street into Linden Place would be eliminated if the council approves a proposed lane-reservation amendment.

That would allow for the restoration of three or four parking spots on the west side of Broad Street, police Chief Darren McConnell told redbankgreen.

Here’s the proposed amendment that would restore the parking spots.

One of those new spaces would allow for parking for just 15 minutes, under another amendment.

• Three curbside parking spaces would be created on White Street in front of the former Liberty Hose firehouse under this amendment.