RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of April X to April 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 4-23-17 in the area of Broad St it was reported that a wallet was taken from a table. The wallet is described as a black Louis Vuitton wallet with brown logos on it valued at $800.00. The wallet contained $200 cash, several credit cards, NJ license. Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Criminal Mischief: On 04-27-17 in the area of Broad St it was reported that a door to a business was attempted to be forced open. Multiple scratches around door lock and frame partially bent causing an estimate of $500.00 in damages. Ptl. David Smith.

Theft: On 04-27-17 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported that a bicycle chained to a rack was taken. The bike is described as a blue Schwinn Voyageur valued at $300.00. Ptl. George Travostino.

Theft: On 04-29-17 in the area of Harrison Ave it was reported that a package was taken from a front porch of a residence. The package contained two items both valued at $98.00 each. Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Criminal Mischief: On 04-29-17 in the area of Catherine St it was reported a vehicle had multiple key marks made primarily on the hood and driver’s side of the car. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Criminal Mischief: On 04-30-17 in the area of Washington St it was reported a rear window of a vehicle was smashed. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

ARRESTS

Conner Phillips, age 21 of Locust was arrested on 04-16-17 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Daniel Gibson, age 53 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 04-16-17 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Possession of Marijuana under 50g and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Geoffrey Glandt, age 27 of Fair Haven was arrested on 04-16-17 in the area of East Front St for Possession of Marijuana under 50g and DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Robert Renzo, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-16-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

Rogilio Gomez-Rodriguez, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-17-17 in the area of Peters Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Robert Renzo, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-18-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Carmen Hernandez-Santiago, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-18-17 in the area of Bank St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. George Travostino.

Kyle O’Conner, age 19 of Bayville was arrested on 04-20-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court and Possession of Marijuana under 50g by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Elisa Bertocci, age 43 of Fair Haven was arrested on 04-20-17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Amanda Pulcini, age 25 of Little Silver was arrested on 04-20-17 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Joseph Moceikis, age 19 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 04-21-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. George Travostino.

Stephen Jaffe, age 30 of Pottstown, PA was arrested on 04-23-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest by Ptl. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Gerasimos Silverdis, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-23-17 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. George Travostino.

Issaih Safforld, age 25 of Neptune was arrested on 04-25-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Donald Medler, age 62 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-26-17 in the area of Catherine St for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Robert Magliulo, age 23 of Red Bank was arrested on 04-27-17 in the area of Peters Pl for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.