RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of May 1 to May 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 05-01-17 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported a bicycle was taken from the rear of a business. The bike is valued at approximately $50.00. Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Criminal Mischief: On 05-08-17 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported that a vehicle towing a trailer backed up and ran over 6 Arborvitae bushes that are valued at $100.00 each. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: On 05-13-17 in the area of W Sunset Ave it was reported that a brick was thrown into the front passenger side of a vehicle shattering the window. $140.00 cash was taken from the vehicle. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

ARRESTS

Telmo Lopez-Espana, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-01-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Sofia Batsiyan, age 63 of Holmdel was arrested on 05-01-17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. George Travostino.

Martin Rosas, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-01-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Kathleen Kerwin, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-02-17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Jaime Burulia, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-03-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Pablo Baltazar, age 21 of Rahway was arrested on 05-03-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Jennifer Buonocore-McGraw, age 51 of Keyport was arrested on 05-05-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Anthony Daniels, age 57 of Freehold was arrested on 05-05-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Jonathan Camacho, age 21 of Long Branch was arrested on 05-05-17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Gary Dzielinski, age 30 of Neptune was arrested on 05-06-17 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Pedro Sanchez, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-06-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. George Travostino.

Paula Houseton, age 31 of Browns Mills was arrested on 05-07-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Steven Radel, age 53 of Hopkinton MA was arrested on 05-11-17 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Carla Bacchus, age 32 of Metuchen was arrested on 05-11-17 in the area of Bank St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Quadier Rainey, age 23 of Eatontown was arrested on 05-11-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Helen Mariolis, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-12-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Qualek Dotts, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-12-17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Taheen Rahkim Lane, age 20 of Neptune was arrested on 05-12-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Lt. Robert Kennedy.

Jose Rodriquez, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-13-17 in the area of Leighton Ave for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Travis Ally, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-13-17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Justin Salazar, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-13-17 in the area of Wallace St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Adam George, age 25 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 05-13-17 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Jose Rodriguez- Morales, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-14-17 in the area of River St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Kevin Alberto-Israel, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-15-17 in the area of S Bridge Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Andrea Noren, age 58 of Freehold was arrested on 05-15-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 
