RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of May 1 to May 15, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 05-01-17 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported a bicycle was taken from the rear of a business. The bike is valued at approximately $50.00. Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Criminal Mischief: On 05-08-17 in the area of Monmouth St it was reported that a vehicle towing a trailer backed up and ran over 6 Arborvitae bushes that are valued at $100.00 each. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: On 05-13-17 in the area of W Sunset Ave it was reported that a brick was thrown into the front passenger side of a vehicle shattering the window. $140.00 cash was taken from the vehicle. Ptl. Patrick Kennedy.

ARRESTS

Telmo Lopez-Espana, age 42 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-01-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Sofia Batsiyan, age 63 of Holmdel was arrested on 05-01-17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. George Travostino.

Martin Rosas, age 41 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-01-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Kathleen Kerwin, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-02-17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Jaime Burulia, age 33 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-03-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Pablo Baltazar, age 21 of Rahway was arrested on 05-03-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Jennifer Buonocore-McGraw, age 51 of Keyport was arrested on 05-05-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Anthony Daniels, age 57 of Freehold was arrested on 05-05-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Jonathan Camacho, age 21 of Long Branch was arrested on 05-05-17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Gary Dzielinski, age 30 of Neptune was arrested on 05-06-17 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Pedro Sanchez, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-06-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. George Travostino.

Paula Houseton, age 31 of Browns Mills was arrested on 05-07-17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Steven Radel, age 53 of Hopkinton MA was arrested on 05-11-17 in the area of Broad St for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Carla Bacchus, age 32 of Metuchen was arrested on 05-11-17 in the area of Bank St for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Quadier Rainey, age 23 of Eatontown was arrested on 05-11-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Helen Mariolis, age 47 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-12-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Qualek Dotts, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-12-17 in the area of Broad St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Taheen Rahkim Lane, age 20 of Neptune was arrested on 05-12-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Lt. Robert Kennedy.

Jose Rodriquez, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-13-17 in the area of Leighton Ave for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Travis Ally, age 45 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-13-17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by OFC Darren McConnell.

Justin Salazar, age 25 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-13-17 in the area of Wallace St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Adam George, age 25 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 05-13-17 in the area of Wharf Ave for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Jose Rodriguez- Morales, age 19 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-14-17 in the area of River St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Kevin Alberto-Israel, age 18 of Red Bank was arrested on 05-15-17 in the area of S Bridge Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Andrea Noren, age 58 of Freehold was arrested on 05-15-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by OFC Michael Baron.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.