SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of June 3 to June 16, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

Asa G. Robinson, female age 24 of South Orange was arrested on 6/5/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Katherine R. Stroby, female age 27 of Long Branch was arrested on 6/3/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Virginia A. Stroby, female age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 6/3/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Keith Simmonds Jr, male age 29 of Leonardo was arrested on 6/8/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Alicia M. Testa, female age 31 of Ocean Grove was arrested on 6/9/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Tyrone D. Whitley, male age 37 of Asbury Park was arrested on 6/9/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Thomas L. Armstrong, male age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 6/10/17 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Keith L. Boynton, male age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 6/14/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Courtney L. Pipitone, female age 26 of Eatontown was arrested on 6/15/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Douglas A. Aleman, male age 32 of Charlotte, NC was arrested on 6/15/17 for Hindering Apprehension in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Michael J. Couvrette, male age 51 of Long Branch was arrested on 6/16/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Melissa A. Murphy, female age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 6/16/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.