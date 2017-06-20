SHREWSBURY POLICE BLOTTER

Arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of June 3 to June 16, 2017. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

Arrests

Asa G. Robinson, female age 24 of South Orange was arrested on 6/5/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Katherine R. Stroby, female age 27 of Long Branch was arrested on 6/3/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Virginia A. Stroby, female age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 6/3/17 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Keith Simmonds Jr, male age 29 of Leonardo was arrested on 6/8/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Alicia M. Testa, female age 31 of Ocean Grove was arrested on 6/9/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Tyrone D. Whitley, male age 37 of Asbury Park was arrested on 6/9/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Thomas L. Armstrong, male age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 6/10/17 for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ryan Cullinane.

Keith L. Boynton, male age 31 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 6/14/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Courtney L. Pipitone, female age 26 of Eatontown was arrested on 6/15/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Douglas A. Aleman, male age 32 of Charlotte, NC was arrested on 6/15/17 for Hindering Apprehension in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Michael J. Couvrette, male age 51 of Long Branch was arrested on 6/16/17 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Melissa A. Murphy, female age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 6/16/17 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting. 

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.
 
If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.
 
redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive. 

