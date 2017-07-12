RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of June 16 to June 30, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 06-16-17 it was reported 6 fishing poles valued at approximately $600.00 were taken from the pole holders of a boat that was docked in the area of Marine Park. Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Theft: On 06-17-17 it was also reported 5 fishing poles described as 2 Penn Fierce II black in color with red etching valued at $150.00 each, 2 Penn Fierce I black in color with red etching valued at $ 150.00 each and 1 Shakespeare fishing pole valued at $80.00 was taken from a boat docked in the area of Marine Park. Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: On 6-25-17 in the area of Wharf Ave it was reported a window to a business was shattered. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: On 06-26-17 in the area of Broad St it was reported a victim’s watch was taken from inside a locker at a business. The watch is described as a Concord white gold woman’s watch with diamonds around the face. The estimated value is $3,500.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 06-30-17 in the area of W Front St it was reported a black I-Phone 7 was missing. The value of the phone is estimated to be $700.00. Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

Theft: On 06-30-17 in the area of Maple Ave it was reported several items were taken from a locker. The items are described as a Black travel bag, NJ Driver License, PNC Bank Debit Card, Chase Credit Card, $40.00 Cash and set of Car Keys. Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

ARRESTS

Ignacio Campo-Aguacaliente, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-16-17 in the area of S Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

Jeffery Dennis, age 35 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-17-17 in the area of Broad St for Obstructing the Administration of Law by Ptl. Matthew Ehrenreich.

Bryan Hicks, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-17-17 in the area of Harding Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Kathleen Smith, age 24 of Asbury Park was arrested on 06-18-17 in the area of E Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Lt. Errico Vescio.

Karen Gill, age 25 of Middletown was arrested on 06-18-17 in the area of E Front St for Disorderly Conduct by Lt. Errico Vescio.

Rhonda Feacher, age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-18-17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Braulio Martiniez-Huerta, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-20-17 in the area of W Front St for Receiving Stolen Property by Sgt. Heather Pubylski.

Marc Marotta, age 50 of Middletown was arrested on 06-21-17 in the area of W Front St for Disorderly Conduct and Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

John Jackson, age 45 of South River was arrested on 06-22-17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Hindering Apprehension by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Lucio Varela-Ocotoxtle, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-22-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Shawn Trapp, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-23-17 in the area of Bank St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

David Bernhard, age 59 of Neptune was arrested on 06-25-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Dylan Bulinsky, age 25 of Port Monmouth was arrested on 06-25-17 in the area of Wharf Ave for Possession of Prescription legend drugs and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Corina Checchio, age 20 of Scotch Plains was arrested on 06-26-17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Joseph Yannibelli, age 40 of Atlantic Highlands was arrested on 06-26-17 in the area of Riverside Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Ignacio Campa-Aguacaliente, age 34 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-26-17 in the area of Mohawk Lane for Possession of CDS, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Patrick Conroy, age 30 of Middletown was arrested on 06-27-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Ashley Blascak, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-28-17 in the area of N Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Raymondja Miller, age 30 of Toms River was arrested on 06-29-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl Sean Hauschildt.

Asim Jules, age 23 of Neptune was arrested on 06-29-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Operating while Suspended DWI by Ptl Nicholas Maletto.

Zachary Scott, age 28 of Lakewood was arrested on 06-29-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl Sean Hauschildt.

Artis Darryl Edwards, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-28-17 in the area of W Sunset Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl Nicholas Maletto.

Melvin Antonio Diaz -Mendez, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-28-17 in the area of River St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Matthew Arabia, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-29-17 in the area of Rector Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Erasmo Rendon-Gordillo, age 31 of Long Branch was arrested on 06-30-17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Aldo Flores- Conde, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 06-30-17 in the area of Wall St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Parth Amin, age 23 of Holmdel was arrested on 06-30-17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for DWI by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.