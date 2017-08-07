SHREWSBURY: ACTIVITY AT SUNOCO SITE

More than a decade after Duckworth’s Sunoco station in Shrewsbury went out of business, the Broad Street property has been enclosed by fence and site work is underway.

Goodwill Industries of New Jersey and Philadelphia, which helps people with special needs find employment, bought the property, at the corner of Thomas Avenue, for $630,000 in early 2014. It has begun construction as it prepares to transform the existing building into a “donation center,” according to borough records.

The facility will serve as a collection-only center, with no retail sales, according to testimony by a Goodwill official in 2013, when the non-profit obtained zoning board approval for the site. A Goodwill spokeswoman did not respond to a request for further information, including an anticipated opening date. (Photo by Trish Russoniello. Click to enlarge)