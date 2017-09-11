RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the period of August 16 to August 31, 2017. This information is unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Theft: On 08/20/17 in the area of Maple Ave it was reported that Cash was taken from two separate unlocked lockers. Sgt. Beau Broadley.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/21/17 in the area of Broad St it was reported that the victim’s tires were slashed on the vehicle while parked. Ptl. Michael Zadlock

Theft: On 08/22/17 the victim report several items were taken from the home in the area of Ambassador Dr. The items are described as 1 pair of ½ K each diamond stud earrings valued at $2,000.00, an 18K gold “D” intital letter pendant valued at $1000.00 and a 36” long 14K gold necklace valued at $400.00. Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/24/17 graffiti on a white shed was reported in the area of Marine Park. Ptl. Nicholas Maletto.

Theft: On 08/27/17in the area of Leroy Pl it was reported several items were missing from a residence and an air conditioner was pushed through a window. The items missing are $1000.00 in Uncut sheets of US Currency, 2 white gold rings valued at $600.00 each, god earrings with red sapphires valued at $400.00, a sterling silver and turquoise bracelet valued at $700.00 snake skin purse and green Polo Ralph Loren purse and a small blue Salvatore Ferragamo purse, coach wallet containing Credit and Debit cards and $100.00 Canadian Currency. Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Criminal Mischief: On 08/28/17 in the area of Maple Ave it was reported a large rock was thrown through a window of a business. Ptl. Michael Baron.

ARRESTS

Joshshan Bland, age 30 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/16/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Steven Rhoden, age 61 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/17/17 in the area of E Bergen Pl for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Victor Garcia, age 27 of Corona NY was arrested on 08/17/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by OFC Luke Cahill.

Sandy Espinosa, age 23 of Bloomfield was arrested on 08/17/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Driving while Suspended by Ptl. Garrett Falco.

Amanda Moley, age 29 of Kearny was arrested on 08/17/17 in the area of E Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Erick Medonza Ramirez, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/18/17 in the area of W Westside Ave for Simple Assault and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Jorge Torres.

David Bernhard, age 59 of Neptune was arrested on 08/18/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

David Bender, age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/18/17 in the area of Wallace St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Anthony Forgione-Russo, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/19/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Jason Overton, age 36 of Eatontown was arrested on 08/19/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Grace Breslin, age 20 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 08/20/17 in the area of Henry St for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Kevin Deoliveira, age 19 of Fairview was arrested on 08/20/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Christopher Smith, age 37 of Bradley Beach was arrested on 08/21/17 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Javier Sandoval-Villarreal, age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/22/17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Aggravated Criminal Sexual Assault and Endangering the welfare of a Child by Det. James DePonte.

Eleazar Vera-Martinez, age 35 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/22/16 in the area of Chestnut St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Jason Dunn, age 31 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/23/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Lindsay Hamilton, age 31 of Sea Bright was arrested on 08/23/17 in the area of Water St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Juan De Jesus-Rojano, age 54 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/24/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Harassment by Ptl. Jhonathan Quispe.

Shykeel Coleman, age 30 of Leonardo was arrested on 08/25/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. George Travostino.

Michael Gray, age 18 of Neptune was arrested on 08/25/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Andrew Miller, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/25/17 in the area of Leroy Pl for Contempt of Court and Possession of Hypo Syringe by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Taylor Gandino, age 29 of Brick was arrested on 08/26/17 in the area of Drummond Pl for Contempt of Court, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Hypo Syringe by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Fred Anderson, age 49 of Neptune was arrested on 08/26/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Jonathan Cohen, age 31 of West Orange was arrested on 08/26/17 in the area of Linden Pl for Simple Assault by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

David Hankins, age 28 of Brick was arrested on 08/26/17 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Porfirio Perez-Rosas, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/27/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

David Bernhard, age 59 of Neptune was arrested on 08/27/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Artis Edwards, age 55 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/29/17 in the area of Bridge Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Benjamin Springer.

Edwin Segura, age 28 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/30/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Leonard Zuransky, age 43 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/30/17 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Cevin Albert.

Tammy Houghton, age 55 of Highlands was arrested on 08/30/17 in the area of Coopers Bridge for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Angel Villegas-Hernandez, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/30/17 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Tanner Shea.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.