LITTLE SILVER: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports for the period of February and March, 2018, as provided by the Little Silver Police Department. This report is published unedited. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

February 4– An employee from CVS Pharmacy reported Shoplifting after discovering that a subject stole several items from the store and fled the area prior to police arrival. Sgt. Peter Gibson and P.O. Andrew Smith investigated.

February 5– Jordan Frick, 30, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested on Prospect Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Middletown Township Municipal Court in the amount of $300.00. P.O. Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

February 9– Jennifer Reilly 43, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Silverside Ave. for Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

February 9– Dalvin Andrews, 25, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Silverside Ave. for Possession of Crack Cocaine and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

February 10– Carlos Martinez, 38, of Little Silver, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for Possession of Crystal Methamphetamine, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and, active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Brick Township and Allenhurst Municipal Courts totaling $750.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

February 10– A resident from Branch Ave. reported Burglary/Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) entered their garage and removed several items of value. Lt. Paul Halpin and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

February 11– Madeline Castro-Lopez, 20, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Long Branch Municipal Court in the amount of $120.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

February 12– Sandra Gross, 61, of Little Silver, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Prospect Ave. for Disorderly Conduct. P.O. Scott Lorenson made the arrest.

February 14– Richard Perretti, III, 29, of Bayville, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Spring St. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

February 19– Turrah Blount, 29, of Irvington, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Rumson Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Irvington Municipal Court in the amount of $376.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

February 19– Jose Nieves, 40, of Allentown, PA, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Rumson Rd. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams and an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Plainsboro Municipal Court in the amount of $79.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

February 19– Rysean Traymon, 34, of Asbury Park, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Ocean Township Municipal Court in the amount of $1,500.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

February 20– Christopher Schweikert, 21, of South Amboy, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle accident on Branch Ave. for Driving While Intoxicated and Obstructing Administration of Law. P.O. Brian Miller made the arrest.

February 21– A victim from Ridge Rd. reported Harassment after receiving unwanted comments and remarks sexual in nature from a known acquaintance. P.O. Robert Chenoweth investigated.

February 23– A resident from Prospect Ave. reported Theft after discovering that items have been missing from their home. P.O. Taylor Doremus and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

February 23– Leif Grimsgaard, 23, of Perth Amboy, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Winding Way for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Neptune City, Allenhurst, Ocean Township and Shrewsbury Municipal Courts totaling $1,196.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

February 24– A resident from Silverwhite Rd. reported Burglary/Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) entered their unlocked vehicles sometime during the early morning hours and removed several items of value. P.O. Taylor Doremus and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

February 24– Lindsay Hamilton, 32, of Sea Bright, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Prospect Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Little Silver and Shrewsbury Municipal Courts in the amount of $901.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

February 28– Richard Stolz, Jr., 48, of Matawan, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Holly Tree Ln. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Gloucester County Superior Court, Toms River and Sayreville Municipal Courts totaling $67,778.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

February 28– Joscil Jackson, 22, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Spring St. for Hindering Apprehension after providing police with a false name. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

March 1– Nelson Gomez, 38, of Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Monmouth County Superior Court in the amount of $4,699.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

March 6– A customer from the Acme Supermarket reported Theft after discovering that an unknown subject(s) stole her cell phone while shopping. P.O. Taylor Doremus investigated.

March 6– A resident from Fox Hill Dr. reported Fraud after discovering that items that were supposed to be paid for at an auction were obtained with a fraudulent credit card. P.O. Taylor Doremus and Det. Sgt. Greg olive investigated.

March 6– A resident from Cross St. reported Identity Theft/Fraud after discovering that fraudulent credit card accounts were opened up in their name. P.O. Taylor Doremus and Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva investigated.

March 15– Catherine Ardito, 38, of Manalapan, NJ, was arrested at the Little Silver Police Department following an investigation for Theft of NJ Prescription Blanks, Obtaining Controlled Dangerous Substances Unlawfully and Forgery. Det. Sgt. Greg Oliva made the arrest.

March 15– A resident from Little Silver Point Rd. reported Fraud after discovering that an unknown subject(s) made a fraudulent purchase on her credit card account. P.O. Taylor Doremus and Det. Greg Oliva investigated.

March 20– Sheri Coger, 38, of Eatontown, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop near Seven Bridges Rd. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Shrewsbury and Ocean Township Municipal Courts totaling $958.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

March 25– Brittany Hill, 27, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Oceanport Ave. for active Contempt of Court warrants out of the Long Valley and Eatontown Municipal Courts in the amount of $100.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

March 28– Jose Filippi, 70, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on White Rd. for an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Middletown Township Municipal Court in the amount of $678.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

March 29– Timothy Reilly, 36, of New York, NY, was arrested following a suspicious vehicle complaint on Sycamore Ave. for Receiving Stolen Property (stolen vehicle) and an active Contempt of Court warrant out of the Keansburg Municipal Court in the amount of $400.00. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

March 29– Joan Raymond, 58, of Red Bank, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Branch Ave. for Driving While Intoxicated. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

March 30– Kevin DeSimone, 22, of West Long Branch, NJ, was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on Ridge Rd. for Possession of Marijuana Under 50 Grams. P.O. Taylor Doremus made the arrest.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.