RED BANK: DISH TO SET FINAL TABLE
Dish will serve its last entrees and desserts on Sunday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)
By JOHN T. WARD
There will be a changing of the tableware in coming weeks as one restaurant leaves downtown Red Bank and another takes its place, redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn has learned.
Also in this edition of Churn: a four-year-old ballet studio is growing by, um, leaps and bounds.
Monmouth Academy of Ballet owner Ellen Gunn in 2014. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)
• Dish restaurant, at 13 White Street, is closing Sunday after 13 years in business.
The added space will enable the academy to offer more dance floor area, several offices, changing areas and a waiting area for parents, Gunn said in a press release.
The studio offers specialized instruction to students as young as three years old, including “a syllabus indicated and examinations administered by the Royal Academy of Dance.” Gunn said she’ll be bringing in more instructors, expanding the curriculum and adding classes.
The studio is atop the future home of Erica Lieberman and Nick Napoletano’s Whipped Creperie, now located a few doors away at 6 Monmouth Street.