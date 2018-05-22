RED BANK: DISH TO SET FINAL TABLE

Dish will serve its last entrees and desserts on Sunday. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge)

By JOHN T. WARD

There will be a changing of the tableware in coming weeks as one restaurant leaves downtown Red Bank and another takes its place, redbankgreen‘s Retail Churn has learned.

Also in this edition of Churn: a four-year-old ballet studio is growing by, um, leaps and bounds.

Monmouth Academy of Ballet owner Ellen Gunn in 2014. (Photo by John T. Ward. Click to enlarge.)

• Dish restaurant, at 13 White Street, is closing Sunday after 13 years in business.

“I’ve decided it’s time to shut the door on this chapter of my professional life and move onto some exciting new things that I’ll be sharing soon,” chef and owner Anthony Ferrando wrote on the restaurant’s Facebook page Monday afternoon.

That post followed a report by NJ Monthly last Thursday that Dish had been sold and its space would reopen in June as Semolina, under former Ama chef Chuck Lesbirel , who already has a catering business called Semolina.

Ferrando, however, told redbankgreen that a deal has not been finalized, and declined to name the buyer. Lesbirel could not be reached for comment.

• Ellen Gunn, who opened the Monmouth Academy of Ballet four years ago in the top floor of the three-story building at 16 Monmouth Street, is taking over the second story to accommodate growth in its client base.

The added space will enable the academy to offer more dance floor area, several offices, changing areas and a waiting area for parents, Gunn said in a press release.

The studio offers specialized instruction to students as young as three years old, including “a syllabus indicated and examinations administered by the Royal Academy of Dance.” Gunn said she’ll be bringing in more instructors, expanding the curriculum and adding classes.

The studio is atop the future home of Erica Lieberman and Nick Napoletano’s Whipped Creperie, now located a few doors away at 6 Monmouth Street.