RED BANK: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

The crime and arrest reports below were provided by the Red Bank Police Department for the month of August, 2018. This information is unedited.

CRIMES

Criminal Mischief: A Traffic cone was reported to be thrown into a window causing it to break in the area of Shrewsbury Ave on 08/02/18.

Theft: A parked vehicle whose windows were slightly open was reported to be broken into in the area of W Bergen Pl on 08/17/18. Items missing from the vehicle are a Black Wallet containing $7.00 cash, bank cards and a driver’s license, Insurance card, $100.00 cash from the console and a pack of Newport Cigarettes. Ptl. Michael Baron.

Theft: A men’s Blue K-2 bicycle was reported stolen on 08/20/18 in the area of W Bergen Pl. The bike was locked to a bike rack and only the wheel was left. Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Theft: A white male approximately in his late 30’s early 40’s with dark hair and a mustache wearing a baseball cap and checkered shirt was seen taking a carton of Newport 100’s from behind the register of a business on 08/22/18 in the area of N Bridge Ave. Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Theft: A locked Envy brand charcoal colored bicycle with the word “Dallas” engraved on its frame with rainbow colored pegs was reported stolen from a bicycle rack in the area of Monmouth St on 08/22/18. Ptl. Frank Metta.

Criminal Mischief: Nails were reported to be placed underneath both passenger side tires and a green substance placed under the door handles of a parked car in the area of Morford Pl on 08/25/18. Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Theft: A multi colored cloth wallet containing two Bank of America cards, one Capitol One card, one Medicare card, one snap card, a NJ driver’s license and Red Bank Library card and approximately $20.00 in cash was reported stolen on 08/26/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave. Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

ARRESTS

Darryl Edwards, age 20 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/01/18 in the area of Monmouth Street for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Russell Cote, age 41 of Hazlet was arrested on 08/03/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Gary Watson.

Mark Lamana, age 18 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 08/03/18 in the area of Maple Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Anna Yablon, age 46 of Hightstown was arrested on 08/05/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for Simple Assault by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Barak Peretz, age 26 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/05/18 in the area of South St for Simple Assault by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Jimel Jaafar, age 31 of Eatontown was arrested on 08/09/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Criminal Mischief and Defiant Trespass by Sgt. Robert Campanella.

Jeremy Grey, age 23 of Cranford was arrested on 08/11/18 in the area of N. Bridge Ave for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Michael Ortiz, age 22 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/11/18 in the area of W. Front St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. George Travostino.

Rafael Valladares-Aparicio, age 51 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/12/18 in the area of Catherine St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Mohit Sood, age 39 of Howell was arrested on 08-12-18 in the area of Monmouth St for Aggravated Assault and Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Jesse J. Morris, age 53 of North Middletown was arrested on 08/13/18 in the area of Bridge Ave for DWI, Manufacture/Distribute CDS or Intent to Distribute, Possession of CDS, CDS on or near School Property, Under the Influence of CDS, Possession of Prescription Legend Drugs, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Sean Hauschildt.

Katherine Merges, age 24 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/15/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Simone Moultrie-Pierre Paul, age 47 of Neptune was arrested on 08/16/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Ismael Campos-Galindo, age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/17/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Lt. Robert Kennedy.

Thomas Armstrong, age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/18/18 in the area of Newman Springs Rd for Receiving Stolen Property and Theft by Det. John Camarca.

Catherine Rosenbaum, age 29 of Ocean Township was arrested on 08/18/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Lora Cimiluca, age 34 of Sayreville was arrested on 08/19/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Milton Gray IV.

Gregory Philemond, age 34 of Roselle was arrested on 08/19/18 in the area of Pearl St for Possession of Marijuana by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Kim Lelchuk, age 67, Homeless was arrested on 08/19/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Kristin Altimari.

Lawrence DeSimone, age 55 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/21/18 in the area of Harding Rd for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Anthony Forgione-Russo, age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/22/18 in the area of Linden Pl for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Porfirio Perez-Rosas, age 29 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/23/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Criminal Mischief by Ptl. Thomas Doremus.

Steven Marston, age 42 of Wall was arrested on 08/25/18 in the area of Rt. 35 for DWI by Ptl. Ashon Lovick.

Donald Pleitez-Ruano, age 18 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 08/25/18 for Driving While Suspended by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

John Cross, age 29 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 05/26/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Zadlock.

David Foggy, age 47 of Keansburg was arrested on 08/26/18 in the area of S. Bridge Ave for Burglary and Theft by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Michael Fish, age 28 of Middletown was arrested on 08/26/18 in the area of Rector Pl for Contempt of Court and DWI by Ptl. Darren M. McConnell.

Ezperanza Minyeti, age 18 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/27/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Invasion of Privacy by Det. James DePonte.

Antonio Palacios-Castro, age 37 of Long Branch was arrested on 08/27/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct and Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Vinicio Adams-Pimentel, age 39 of Ocean was arrested on 08/28/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Michael Baron.

Frank Parisi, age 54 of Freehold was arrested on 08/28/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Frank Metta.

Justin Aquino, age 27 of Red Bank was arrested on 08/29/18 in the area of Shrewsbury Ave for Contempt of Court by Ptl. Stanley Balmer.

Josephine Centeno, age 18 of Brielle was arrested on 08/31/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Ptl. Shane Dengel.

Stephen Gerra, age 18 of Brielle was arrested on 08/31/18 in the area of Monmouth St for Disorderly Conduct by Sleo Luke Cahill.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.