SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of August 25 to August 31, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Burglary in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 8/25/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) gained access to business and removed proceeds. Damages totaling $400.00. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Vehicle Burglary in the area of Shadowbrook Road on 8/25/18. Victims report unknown subject(s) entered multiple vehicles and removed property. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Criminal Mischief in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 8/25/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) vandalized building. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Vehicle Theft in the area of Dorchester Way on 8/25/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed vehicle from driveway. Damages totaling $15,000.00. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

ARRESTS

Matthew R. Stannard, male age 26 of Staten Island, NY was arrested on 8/29/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Alex J. Stafford, male age 21 of Eatontown was arrested on 8/30/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Paul I. Dolgin, male age 30 of Manalapan was arrested on 8/31/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Newman Springs Road by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.