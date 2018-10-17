SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of October 6 to October 12, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 10/6/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) passed fraudulent bills. Damages totaling $328.00. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Frances Street on 10/5/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $100.00. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Forgery in the area of Broad Street on 10/6/18. Victim reports unknown subject attempted to obtain fraudulent medication. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 10/6/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $251.00. Ptl. Ralph Latham investigating.

Arrests

Kyle K. Jackson, male age 21 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/6/18 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Michael R. Albano, male age 55 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/7/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

Rodney Briggs, male age 42 of Neptune was arrested on 10/10/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Suzanne M. Danielle, female age 58 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/10/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Thornbrooke Drive by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Lawrence Desimone, male age 56 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/10/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Michele Monteleone, female age 45 of Wayne was arrested on 10/11/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Patterson Avenue by Ptl. Jospeh Barnicle.

Connor S. Caizza, male age 19 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/11/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

