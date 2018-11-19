SHREWSBURY: CRIMES AND ARRESTS

Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of October 13 to November 10, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post.

CRIMES

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 10/14/18. Victim reports merchandise taken by unknown subject(s). Damages totaling $515.00. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Vehicle Burglary in the area of Broad Street on 10/28/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) gained entry to vehicle. Sgt. Tracy Polk investigating.

Arrests

Christian D. Sanchez, male age 21 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/13/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

April J. Howard, female age 38 of Highlands was arrested on 10/17/18 for Assault in the area of Meridian Way by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Joseph L. Picco, male age 55 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/14/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Christopher Edwards, male age 43 of Eatontown was arrested on 10/16/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Tyler S. Mathis-Wade, female age 20 of Neptune was arrested on 10/16/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Sheri N. Coger, female age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/17/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Angel Marrero.

Hazim Elsamani, male age 30 of Randolph was arrested on 10/17/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Nasheena A, Taylor, female age 36 of Long Branch was arrested on 10/17/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Kaprice L. Harvat, female age 20 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/18/18 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Shaun B. Franklin, male age 24 of Middletown was arrested on 10/28/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Akeira C. Simons-Peters, female age 24 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/29/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Jamie N. Bellis, female age 20 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/30/18 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Angelina C. Dellfave, female age 40 of Red Bank was arrested on 10/31/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Sarah M. Sauer, female age 38 of Little Egg Harbor was arrested on 11/2/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Jessica Boyd.

David M. Kibler, male age 56 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 10/31/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Amilyan Q. Boyd, female age 19 of Piscataway was arrested on 11/7/18 for Theft in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Christopher M. Evans, male age 28 of Brick was arrested on 11/7/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Edwin Bernal, male age 21 of Red Bank was arrested on 11/9/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Diane Berking, female age 53 of Eatontown was arrested on 11/10/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Ashley A. Watkins, feamle age 27 of Long Branch was arrested on 11/10/18 for

Contempt of Court in the area of Parker Place by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Jasmir R. Lindsey-Horton, male age 22 of Neptune was arrested on 11/10/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Kyle Ludwig.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.