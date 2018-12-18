Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of December 1 to December 14, 2018. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Borden Street on 12/3/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $250.00. Ptl. Kyle Ludwig investigating.

Report of Theft by Deception in the area of Broad Street on 12/6/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) made fraudulent ATM withdrawals. Damages totaling $18,000.00. Ptl. Joseph Barnicle investigating.

Report of Identity Theft in the area of Henry Street on 12/10/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) utilized accounts to make fraudulent purchases. Damages totaling $1800.00. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Terroristic Threats in the area of Blades Run Drive on 12/10/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) made threats via telephone. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Theft in the area of Meridian Way on 12/11/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $3,480.00. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

Report of Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street on 12/11/18. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed merchandise. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating.

ARRESTS

Carissa L. Bossert, female age 30 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/2/18 for Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Arthur Deeken, male age 36 of Red Bank was arrested on 12/2/18 for Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Derek Myers.

Taylor A. Oliveras, female age 26 of Eatontown was arrested on 12/7/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Nathaniel L. Gabriel, male age 32 of Neptune was arrested on 12/8/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Patterson Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Danielle R. Cartier, female age 40 of Eatontown was arrested on 12/8/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

John E. Rogers, male age 64 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/8/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Daniel B. Sullivan, male age 54 of Rumson was arrested on 12/9/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Lisa B. Kaplan, female age 47 of Tinton Falls was arrested on 12/11/18 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Broad Street by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

David M. Sears, male age 40 of Eatontown was arrested on 12/12/18 for Shoplifting in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Tracy Polk.

Lamont B. Accoo, male age 44 of Asbury Park was arrested on 12/13/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Kathleen R. Devin, female age 26 of Shrewsbury was arrested on 12/14/18 for Contempt of Court in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Tyler Fox.

Publisher’s Note: This compilation of crime and arrest reports was provided to redbankgreen by police, and appears here without any changes except for formatting.

An arrest is not a finding of guilt: that’s something for a court to decide. redbankgreen publishes this information in continuation of a great American newspaper tradition because we believe it has community value.

If there is a factual error in this post, please let us know at redbankgreen@redbankgreen.com . But if this post is in itself accurate, please do not plead your case to us. Again, that’s for the court to decide.

If the charges against you are dismissed or you are found not guilty, please send us a copy of the case disposition report, obtainable from the municipal court clerk, and we will update the post to include that information.

redbankgreen does not under any circumstances remove arrest reports or other posts from its archive.