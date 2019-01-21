Crime and arrest reports, unedited, as provided by the Shrewsbury Police Department for the period of January 5 to January 11, 2019. For additional information, please scroll to the bottom of this post

CRIMES

Report of Theft in the area of Broad Street on 1/5/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) removed property. Damages totaling $500.00. Ptl. Tyler Fox investigating

Report of Credit Card Fraud in the area of Broad Street on 1/7/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) obtained credit card information to make fraudulent purchases. Damages totaling $834.53. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

Report of Credit Card Fraud in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue on 1/11/19. Victim reports unknown subject(s) obtained credit card information to make fraudulent purchases. Damages totaling $148.39. Ptl. Derek Myers investigating.

ARRESTS

Indiana S. Morton, female age 25 of Asbury Park was arrested on 1/5/19 for Driving While Intoxicated in the area of Sycamore Avenue by Ptl. Daniel DeCristofaro.

Shane J. Cole, male age 38 of Red Bank was arrested on 1/5/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Broad Street by Sgt. Matthew Clark.

Kenneth B. Eagel, male age 63 of Elberon was arrested on 1/5/19 for Shoplifting in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Ralph Latham.

Jessenia M. Juarez-Romero, female age 21 of New Brunswick was arrested on 1/8/19 for Contempt of Court in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Brian J. Ramirez, male age 25 of Edison was arrested on 1/8/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance in the area of Shrewsbury Avenue by Ptl. Joseph Barnicle.

Daryl Dash, male age 34 of Keansburg was arrested on 1/11/19 for Possession of Controlled Dangerous Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Causing or risking widespread injury or damage.

